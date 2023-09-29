BYU vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 29
The BYU Cougars (3-1) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cougars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Cincinnati matchup.
BYU vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Provo, Utah
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
BYU vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|BYU Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|BYU (-2.5)
|50.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|BYU (-2.5)
|49.5
|-144
|+120
Week 5 Odds
BYU vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- BYU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Cincinnati has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
BYU & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|BYU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
