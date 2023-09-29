On Friday, Cal Raleigh (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks while batting .237.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 118th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 58.5% of his 142 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 25 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.4% of his games this season, Raleigh has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 62 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 73 .245 AVG .230 .312 OBP .311 .449 SLG .482 24 XBH 30 13 HR 17 34 RBI 41 68/23 K/BB 86/31 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings