Root for your favorite local high school football team in Clearwater County, Idaho this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

Clearwater County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Orofino High School at Grangeville High School