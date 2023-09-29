On Friday, Josh Rojas (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 17 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks while hitting .243.

In 49.5% of his 99 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has homered in three games this year (3.0%), homering in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has driven home a run in 28 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (35 of 99), with two or more runs 10 times (10.1%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .235 AVG .254 .298 OBP .310 .315 SLG .345 11 XBH 9 1 HR 2 15 RBI 23 49/15 K/BB 31/12 5 SB 7

