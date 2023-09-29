Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Kootenai County, Idaho, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Sandpoint High School at Lake City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Coeur DAlene, ID
- Conference: Inland Empire Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sugar-Salem High School at Timberlake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Spirit Lake, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clark Fork High School at Kootenai High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Harrison, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
