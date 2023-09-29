Friday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (86-73) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (89-70) at 10:10 PM ET (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (4-5, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (12-4, 3.26 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

The Mariners have won 62, or 58.5%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won 55 of its 93 games, or 59.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 748 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule