Texas Rangers (89-70) will take on the Seattle Mariners (86-73) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, September 29 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Marcus Semien will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Rangers are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-120). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 62 (58.5%) of those contests.

The Mariners have a record of 55-38 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (59.1% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 5-1 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Mike Ford 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

