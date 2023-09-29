The Texas Rangers (89-70) are looking for another strong showing from a batter on a roll against the Seattle Mariners (86-73) on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Adolis Garcia is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (4-5, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-4, 3.26 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will send Woo (4-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 4.39 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has earned a quality start four times in 17 starts this season.

Woo has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Bryan Woo vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks second in the league (.457) and 233 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Rangers two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-28 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has put up a 3.26 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.

Eovaldi has recorded 11 quality starts this year.

Eovaldi is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

In eight of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners

He will match up with a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1315 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .414 (14th in the league) with 206 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Eovaldi has thrown 11 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out 13.

