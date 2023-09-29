Mike Ford vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .228 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 23 walks.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), with more than one hit 11 times (13.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.0% of his games this season, Ford has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 82 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|45
|.259
|AVG
|.208
|.344
|OBP
|.302
|.482
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|18
|31/9
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.26 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.