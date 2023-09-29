Ty France vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 32 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .251.
- In 60.0% of his 155 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 155), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.1% of his games this season, France has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (38.7%), including 16 multi-run games (10.3%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|76
|.261
|AVG
|.242
|.344
|OBP
|.329
|.407
|SLG
|.322
|25
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|25
|57/20
|K/BB
|60/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
