When the Memphis Tigers square off against the Boise State Broncos at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-3) Under (58.5) Memphis 29, Boise State 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Memphis vs. Boise State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Broncos are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Boise State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

In theBroncos' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Boise State games this season have averaged an over/under of 54.8 points, 3.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Tigers have one win against the spread this season.

Memphis has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two of the Tigers' three games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 6.3 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 37.0 18.8 42.0 19.0 37.0 3.0 Boise State 27.8 30.8 29.0 18.0 26.5 43.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.