The Boise State Broncos (2-2) visit the Memphis Tigers (3-1) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Memphis is putting up 37 points per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and ranks 38th on defense with 18.8 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Boise State is accumulating 27.8 points per game (76th-ranked). It ranks 105th in the FBS defensively (30.8 points surrendered per game).

Boise State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Boise State vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Boise State Memphis 395.8 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.8 (48th) 430 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (42nd) 171 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.8 (65th) 224.8 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (32nd) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 738 yards on 58-of-109 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 128 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 73 times for 407 yards (101.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 285 receiving yards (71.3 per game) on 18 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has collected 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 328 (82 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has three touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs' 29 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,107 yards passing for Memphis, completing 69.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 68 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 342 yards (85.5 per game) with four scores. He has also caught 24 passes for 213 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 297 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee's 15 receptions are good enough for 166 yards and one touchdown.

