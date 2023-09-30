The Memphis Tigers (3-1) square off against the Boise State Broncos (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 59.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Boise State matchup.

Boise State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-3.5) 59.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-3.5) 59.5 -178 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Boise State vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Boise State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Memphis has won one game against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.