The Memphis Tigers (3-1) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 against the Boise State Broncos (2-2). A 59.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Memphis ranks 39th in total offense (436.8 yards per game) and 42nd in total defense (323.8 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Boise State ranks 77th in the FBS (27.8 points per game), and it is 105th on the other side of the ball (30.8 points allowed per contest).

Boise State vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Memphis vs Boise State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -3 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Boise State hase hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Boise State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Boise State has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 738 yards (184.5 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 128 yards (32 ypg) on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty's team-high 407 rushing yards have come on 73 carries, with six touchdowns. He also leads the team with 285 receiving yards (71.3 per game) on 18 catches with two touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 328 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 145 reciving yards (36.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Marco Notarainni, who paces the team in sacks and tackles, has racked up two sacks, two TFL and 26 tackles.

Jaylen Clark leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 10 tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended.

