Cal Raleigh -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .235 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 110th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 83 of 143 games this year (58.0%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

In 25 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.2% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 62 of 143 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 73 .241 AVG .230 .308 OBP .311 .442 SLG .482 24 XBH 30 13 HR 17 34 RBI 41 70/23 K/BB 86/31 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings