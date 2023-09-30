Cal Raleigh vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .235 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks.
- He ranks 118th in batting average, 110th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 83 of 143 games this year (58.0%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- In 25 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.2% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 62 of 143 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|73
|.241
|AVG
|.230
|.308
|OBP
|.311
|.442
|SLG
|.482
|24
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|41
|70/23
|K/BB
|86/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
