Dylan Moore vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dylan Moore (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- In 32.8% of his games this season (20 of 61), Moore has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Moore has had an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.185
|AVG
|.231
|.284
|OBP
|.318
|.338
|SLG
|.513
|7
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|11
|26/7
|K/BB
|30/8
|3
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
