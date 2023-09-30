The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Georgia Hall in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Hall at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Hall Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Georgia Hall Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Hall has finished below par on nine occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Hall has finished in the top 20 in three of her past five tournaments.

Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Hall has a top-20 finish in three consecutive events.

Hall has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 17 -7 276 0 18 4 7 $1.1M

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Hall has played in the past year (6,567 yards) is 129 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 66th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which was strong enough to place her in the 73rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Hall was better than 77% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Hall carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Hall carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.1).

Hall's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average (5.5).

At that last competition, Hall's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Hall finished the Portland Classic bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hall finished without one.

