Fans watching from Idaho will have their eyes on the Boise State Broncos versus the Memphis Tigers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 5 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Idaho State Bengals at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Memphis (-3)

Idaho Vandals at Eastern Washington Eagles

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Roos Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

