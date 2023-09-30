Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:49 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans watching from Idaho will have their eyes on the Boise State Broncos versus the Memphis Tigers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 5 college football slate.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Idaho State Bengals at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Memphis (-3)
Idaho Vandals at Eastern Washington Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Roos Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.