Fans watching from Idaho will have their eyes on the Boise State Broncos versus the Memphis Tigers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 5 college football slate.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Idaho State Bengals at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Memphis (-3)

Idaho Vandals at Eastern Washington Eagles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Roos Field

Roos Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!