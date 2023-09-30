Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Idaho Vandals and Eastern Washington Eagles go head to head at 4:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Vandals. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-2.0) 58.0 Idaho 30, Eastern Washington 28

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover twice.

Last season, six Vandals games hit the over.

Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.

Eagles games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Vandals vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Washington 27.0 30.5 40.0 29.0 29.0 29.0 Idaho 32.0 20.3 36.0 27.0 30.7 18.0

