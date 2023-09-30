In the contest between the Montana Grizzlies and Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 30 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Grizzlies to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Idaho State vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-22.5) 54.0 Montana 38, Idaho State 16

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bengals and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of 11 times last season.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven of Grizzlies games went over the point total.

Bengals vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 27.3 17.8 26.0 15.0 28.5 20.5 Idaho State 27.0 44.0 26.0 31.0 28.0 57.0

