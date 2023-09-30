The Montana Grizzlies (3-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Idaho State Bengals (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a Big Sky showdown.

Defensively, Montana has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best by surrendering only 17.8 points per game. The offense ranks 48th (27.3 points per game). Idaho State ranks 43rd in total yards per game (385.5), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FCS with 472.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Idaho State vs. Montana Key Statistics

Idaho State Montana 385.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.8 (67th) 472.3 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.3 (34th) 66.5 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (52nd) 319.0 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.0 (88th) 6 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke leads Idaho State with 816 yards on 75-of-129 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Hunter Hays is his team's leading rusher with 25 carries for 106 yards, or 26.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Aiden Taylor has totaled 49 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Christian Fredrickson has collected 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 352 (88.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has three touchdowns.

Chedon James has totaled 299 receiving yards (74.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Alfred Jordan Jr. has racked up 154 reciving yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Sam Vidlak has 536 pass yards for Montana, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Eli Gillman has 287 rushing yards on 58 carries with four touchdowns.

Nick Ostmo has racked up 133 yards on 24 carries, scoring three times.

Junior Bergen's leads his squad with 211 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Keelan White has caught 16 passes while averaging 45.8 yards per game.

Aaron Fontes has a total of 113 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Montana or Idaho State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.