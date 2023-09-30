Big Sky foes meet when the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-2) and the Idaho Vandals (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Roos Field.

Eastern Washington is totaling 27.0 points per game offensively this year (49th in the FCS), and is giving up 30.5 points per game (82nd) on defense. Idaho has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 13th-best in total offense (439.8 total yards per game) and 25th-best in total defense (282.8 total yards allowed per game).

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cheney, Washington

Cheney, Washington Venue: Roos Field

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

Idaho Eastern Washington 439.8 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.3 (29th) 282.8 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.3 (105th) 177.3 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.3 (86th) 262.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.0 (18th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 990 yards on 72-of-107 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 136 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Anthony Woods is his team's leading rusher with 66 carries for 382 yards, or 95.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Hayden Hatten paces his squad with 323 receiving yards on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Terez Traynor has caught 11 passes and compiled 193 receiving yards (48.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Jackson has racked up 168 reciving yards (42.0 ypg) this season.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has thrown for 1,021 yards (255.3 ypg) to lead Eastern Washington, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 62 rushing yards on 35 carries.

The team's top rusher, Justice Jackson, has carried the ball 36 times for 232 yards (58.0 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Tuna Altahir has carried the ball 43 times for 108 yards (27.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Efton Chism III's team-leading 289 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 34 targets) with two touchdowns.

Nolan Ulm has caught 18 passes for 208 yards (52.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Anthony Stell Jr.'s 19 receptions are good enough for 168 yards and one touchdown.

