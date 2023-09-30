J.P. Crawford vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- slugging .600 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 140 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (94 of 143), with more than one hit 38 times (26.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 66 of 143 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|69
|.280
|AVG
|.251
|.394
|OBP
|.367
|.451
|SLG
|.426
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|30
|63/50
|K/BB
|62/44
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.