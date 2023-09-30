After batting .231 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .248 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (50 of 100), with more than one hit 20 times (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (29.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (9.0%).

He has scored in 36 games this year (36.0%), including 11 multi-run games (11.0%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .242 AVG .254 .304 OBP .310 .339 SLG .345 12 XBH 9 2 HR 2 17 RBI 23 49/15 K/BB 31/12 5 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings