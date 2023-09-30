Josh Rojas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After batting .231 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .248 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (50 of 100), with more than one hit 20 times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (29.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (9.0%).
- He has scored in 36 games this year (36.0%), including 11 multi-run games (11.0%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.242
|AVG
|.254
|.304
|OBP
|.310
|.339
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|23
|49/15
|K/BB
|31/12
|5
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (10-6) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.
- In 33 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
