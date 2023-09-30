Club Leon versus Queretaro FC is one of many solid options on Friday's Liga MX slate.

There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX on Friday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Queretaro FC vs Club Leon

Club Leon (3-2-4) is on the road to face Queretaro FC (3-2-4) at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Club Leon (+110)

Club Leon (+110) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+240)

Queretaro FC (+240) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul (1-2-6) journeys to take on Atletico San Luis (6-1-2) at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Atletico San Luis (+120)

Atletico San Luis (+120) Underdog: Cruz Azul (+215)

Cruz Azul (+215) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez (4-3-2) travels to face Club Tijuana de Caliente (2-2-4) at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+120)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+120) Underdog: FC Juarez (+225)

FC Juarez (+225) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.