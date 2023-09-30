The Seattle Mariners will look to J.P. Crawford for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with 209 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle ranks 15th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 20th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (756 total runs).

The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (14-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 194 1/3 innings pitched, with 215 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Castillo is looking to secure his 19th quality start of the season.

Castillo is looking for his 33rd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made nine appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros L 8-3 Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

