Texas Rangers (89-71) will match up with the Seattle Mariners (87-73) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Marcus Semien will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Mariners are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+115). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (14-8, 3.24 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.28 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 106 times and won 62, or 58.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mariners have a 40-28 record (winning 58.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+240) Sam Haggerty 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+300) Ty France 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3300 11th 3rd

