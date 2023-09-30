The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .316 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (one homer) battle the Texas Rangers Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .259 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 105 of 159 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.

He has gone deep in 24 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has driven in a run in 57 games this year (35.8%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 60 of 159 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 81 .220 AVG .295 .266 OBP .344 .385 SLG .486 25 XBH 32 12 HR 14 44 RBI 49 106/16 K/BB 104/22 2 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings