Big 12 rivals will meet when the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) meet the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Texas vs. Kansas?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 39, Kansas 14

Texas 39, Kansas 14 Texas has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Longhorns have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter and won each time.

Kansas will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Jayhawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.

The Longhorns have an 88.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas (-16.5)



Texas (-16.5) Texas has covered the spread two times in 2023.

This season, the Longhorns have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Kansas has covered the spread two times this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) No Texas game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 61.5 points.

This season, Kansas has played two games with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.

Texas averages 35 points per game against Kansas' 37.8, totaling 11.3 points over the game's over/under of 61.5.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 53.5 51 Implied Total AVG 37.3 43 31.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58 57.8 58.5 Implied Total AVG 38.5 36.7 44 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

