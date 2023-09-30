MWC teams are in action for seven games in Week 5 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Nevada +24.5 against Fresno State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the New Mexico vs. Wyoming matchup.

Best Week 5 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Nevada +24.5 vs. Fresno State

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs

Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 14.8 points

Fresno State by 14.8 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UConn +5.5 vs. Utah State

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at UConn Huskies

Utah State Aggies at UConn Huskies Projected Favorite & Spread: UConn by 0.2 points

UConn by 0.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Hawaii +11.5 vs. UNLV

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UNLV Rebels

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 7.4 points

UNLV by 7.4 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: MW Network

Best Week 5 MWC Total Bets

Over 40.5 - New Mexico vs. Wyoming

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Wyoming Cowboys

New Mexico Lobos at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 53.5 points

53.5 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 42.5 - San Diego State vs. Air Force

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons

San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 53.5 points

53.5 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Nevada vs. Fresno State

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs

Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Total: 60.0 points

60.0 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 5 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 4-0 (2-0 MWC) 34.8 / 12.8 395.8 / 223.0 Boise State 2-2 (1-0 MWC) 27.8 / 30.8 395.8 / 430.0 Fresno State 4-0 (0-0 MWC) 38.8 / 19.0 428.5 / 297.5 UNLV 3-1 (0-0 MWC) 34.0 / 28.5 384.5 / 409.3 Wyoming 3-1 (0-0 MWC) 24.5 / 25.0 297.5 / 377.0 New Mexico 2-2 (0-0 MWC) 29.3 / 30.0 384.5 / 395.8 Hawaii 2-3 (0-0 MWC) 22.6 / 32.8 332.8 / 367.4 Colorado State 1-2 (0-0 MWC) 30.0 / 38.7 411.3 / 468.0 Nevada 0-4 (0-0 MWC) 17.0 / 41.3 310.5 / 536.5 San Diego State 2-3 (0-1 MWC) 21.2 / 27.2 344.4 / 430.2 Utah State 1-3 (0-1 MWC) 37.8 / 34.0 430.5 / 412.0 San Jose State 1-4 (0-1 MWC) 28.2 / 33.4 353.8 / 378.4

