Adam Trautman has a favorable matchup when his Denver Broncos play the Chicago Bears in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 285.7 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Trautman has 34 yards on five catches. He has been targeted eight times, and puts up 11.3 yards receiving per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Trautman and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trautman vs. the Bears

Trautman vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Bears allow 285.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding seven this season (2.3 per game).

Watch Broncos vs Bears on Fubo!

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Trautman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trautman Receiving Insights

So far this season, Trautman hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Trautman has 7.7% of his team's target share (eight targets on 104 passing attempts).

He averages 4.3 yards per target this season (34 yards on eight targets).

Having played three games this season, Trautman has not had a TD reception.

Trautman (three red zone targets) has been targeted 15.8% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.