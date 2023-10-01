Something will have to give when the streaking Denver Broncos (0-3) meet the Chicago Bears (0-3), who have lost three straight, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 46.5 points.

Planning to catch this week's game between the Broncos and the Bears and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the column below.

Broncos vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this year, the Broncos have been winning after the first quarter one time and have been behind two times.

Denver's offense is averaging nine points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up eight points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Bears have been winning in one game and have trailed in two games.

2nd Quarter

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in two games.

Denver's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 11.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Bears have been outscored two times and have tied one time.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Broncos have lost that quarter in two games and have tied one game.

Offensively, Denver is averaging one points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is allowing seven points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

In all three games this season, the Bears have been outscored in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Broncos have been outscored in the fourth quarter in all three games this year.

Denver's offense is averaging four points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 16.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Bears' three contests this season, they have scored more than their opponent in the fourth quarter in every game.

Broncos vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In three games this season, the Broncos have been winning after the first half two times (0-2 in those games) and have trailed after the first half one time (0-1).

The Bears have taken the field for three games this season, and they have trailed after the first half in every contest, resulting in a 0-3 record.

2nd Half

In three contests this year, the Broncos have been outscored in the second half in every single game.

Denver's offense is averaging five points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 23.3 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Bears have won the second half in two games (0-2 in those contests). Meanwhile, they've tied the second half in one game (0-1).

