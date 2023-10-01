On Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET, the Denver Broncos will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Our computer model projects a win for the Bears -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Broncos have the 15th-ranked scoring offense this season (23 points per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 40.7 points allowed per game. The Bears rank 27th in points per game (15.7), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 35.3 points surrendered per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Broncos vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (+3.5) Over (46.5) Bears 29, Broncos 28

Place your bets on the Broncos-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Broncos Betting Info

The Broncos have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Denver has not won against the spread this season in three games with a spread.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, two Denver games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 46.5 points, 3.5 more than the average point total for Broncos games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

Chicago has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Each Chicago game has hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 3.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Bears games (43).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 23 40.7 24.5 26 20 70 Chicago 15.7 35.3 20 38 13.5 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.