Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
At the moment the Denver Broncos have been given +20000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Broncos' Super Bowl odds (+20000) place them 28th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 31st.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Broncos have had the fifth-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the start to +20000.
- The Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver is winless against the spread this season.
- Denver has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.
- The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.
- Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- With 458.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (340.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- The Broncos have the 15th-ranked scoring offense this season (23 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking worst with 40.7 points allowed per game.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has six touchdown passes and two picks in three games, completing 65.4% for 791 yards (263.7 per game).
- In addition, Wilson has run for 57 yards and zero scores.
- Marvin Mims has seven catches for 195 yards (65.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- Courtland Sutton has 17 receptions for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- In three games, Brandon Johnson has six receptions for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and two scores.
- On defense, Jonathon Cooper has helped lead the way with 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks in three games.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6000
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
