Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting October 1, 2023 with the Chicago Bears (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

This year, the Broncos rack up 12.3 fewer points per game (23) than the Bears surrender (35.3).

The Broncos collect 66.6 fewer yards per game (340.7), than the Bears allow per matchup (407.3).

This season, Denver rushes for 26.7 fewer yards per game (95) than Chicago allows per contest (121.7).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (2).

Broncos Away Performance

Denver picked up 211.1 passing yards per game in away games last season (0.2 fewer than overall), and gave up 204 on the road (6.2 fewer than overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Las Vegas L 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 Washington L 35-33 CBS 9/24/2023 at Miami L 70-20 CBS 10/1/2023 at Chicago - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - CBS 10/12/2023 at Kansas City - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay - CBS

