At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Denver Broncos play at the Chicago Bears.

Keep reading for player props for the top contributors in this outing between the Broncos and the Bears.

Sign up to bet on the Broncos-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +500

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +700

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jerry Jeudy - - 57.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 30.5 (-113) Samaje Perine - 18.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Courtland Sutton - - 54.5 (-115) Adam Trautman - - 15.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 52.5 (-118) 13.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 250.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) -

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 45.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 30.5 (-113) Chase Claypool - - 18.5 (-113) Cole Kmet - - 27.5 (-113) Khalil Herbert - 41.5 (-113) - Justin Fields 185.5 (-113) 58.5 (-113) - Roschon Johnson - 34.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.