Broncos vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup October 1, 2023 with the Chicago Bears (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak.
Before the Broncos take on the Bears, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Broncos vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Broncos
|3.5
|46
|-165
|+140
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Broncos vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Denver Broncos
- Denver's games this season have had an average of 43 points, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-0).
- The Broncos have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they lost both of the games.
- Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points only twice this season.
- Chicago's matchups this season have a 43-point average over/under, three fewer points than this game's total.
- The Bears are winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
- The Bears have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.
Broncos vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Broncos
|23
|15
|40.7
|32
|43
|2
|3
|Bears
|15.7
|27
|35.3
|31
|43
|2
|3
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|40.8
|47.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|22
|27
|ATS Record
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|40.5
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|21
|26
|ATS Record
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.