After batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .233 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 83 of 144 games this season (57.6%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (22.2%).

Looking at the 144 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (17.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has had an RBI in 46 games this year (31.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 62 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 73 .237 AVG .230 .303 OBP .311 .435 SLG .482 24 XBH 30 13 HR 17 34 RBI 41 70/23 K/BB 86/31 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings