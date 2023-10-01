The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
  • In 69.2% of his 104 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games this year, he has homered (10.6%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 37 games this year (35.6%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 49
.249 AVG .256
.309 OBP .345
.392 SLG .450
17 XBH 21
4 HR 7
23 RBI 26
70/16 K/BB 61/25
8 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.77), 32nd in WHIP (1.258), and 39th in K/9 (7.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.