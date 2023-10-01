Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are ranked 20th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 121.7 per game.

Williams, on 36 carries, has a team-best 138 rushing yards (46 ypg). In the passing game, Williams has caught eight balls for 42 yards (14 ypg) this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Williams and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Williams vs. the Bears

Williams vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

Williams will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense this week. The Bears give up 121.7 yards on the ground per contest.

The Bears' defense ranks 23rd in the NFL with four rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Broncos vs Bears on Fubo!

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Williams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams went over his rushing yards total once in three games played this season.

The Broncos have passed 61.5% of the time and run 38.5% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 36 of his team's 65 total rushing attempts this season (55.4%).

In three games this season, Williams has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two carries in the red zone (22.2% of his team's nine red zone rushes).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Williams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 11.5% of his team's 104 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has 42 receiving yards on 12 targets to rank 143rd in NFL play with 3.5 yards per target.

Having played three games this season, Williams has not had a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.