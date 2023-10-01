Jerry Jeudy has a favorable matchup when his Denver Broncos play the Chicago Bears in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allow 285.7 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Jeudy's eight grabs (on 12 total targets) have led to 106 yards receiving (and an average of 53 per game).

Jeudy vs. the Bears

Jeudy vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The 285.7 passing yards per game conceded by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Bears have totaled seven touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). The Bears' defense is 27th in the league in that category.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

Jeudy has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Jeudy has been targeted on 12 of his team's 104 passing attempts this season (11.5% target share).

He has been targeted 12 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (36th in NFL).

Having played two games this season, Jeudy has not tallied a TD reception.

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

