The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 51 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 29 games this season (28.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 47
.243 AVG .254
.303 OBP .310
.337 SLG .345
12 XBH 9
2 HR 2
17 RBI 23
50/15 K/BB 31/12
5 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.77), 32nd in WHIP (1.258), and 39th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.