Sunday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (87-74) against the Texas Rangers (90-71) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (12-10, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (12-6, 3.77 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 107 times and won 62, or 57.9%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 55-39, a 58.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Seattle has scored 757 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule