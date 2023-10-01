On Sunday, October 1, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (87-74) host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (90-71) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (12-10, 3.46 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (12-6, 3.77 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Mariners and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 107 games this season and won 62 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Mariners have a 55-39 record (winning 58.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rangers have won 15 of 32 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

