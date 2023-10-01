Russell Wilson has a good matchup when his Denver Broncos face the Chicago Bears in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears concede 285.7 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Through the air this year, Wilson has collected 791 passing yards (263.7 per game), completing 68 of 104 attempts (65.4%) for six TD throws and two picks. With his legs, Wilson has added 57 yards on seven carries, averaging 19 yards rushing per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilson vs. the Bears

Wilson vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 181 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 181 PASS YPG / PASS TD Chicago has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Bears have given up one or more passing TDs to three opposing quarterbacks this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Bears have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The Bears give up 285.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears' defense ranks 27th in the NFL by giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (seven total passing TDs).

Watch Broncos vs Bears on Fubo!

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has gone over his passing yards prop total twice this year.

The Broncos have passed 61.5% of the time and run 38.5% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson's 7.6 yards per attempt rank sixth in the NFL.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 85.7% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Wilson has passed 19 times out of his 104 total attempts while in the red zone (67.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson went over his rushing yards total once in three games played this season.

Wilson has not found paydirt on the ground this year in three games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-38 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 18-for-32 / 308 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 27-for-34 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.