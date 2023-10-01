Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .258 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.

In 65.6% of his 160 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 60 of 160 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 81 .217 AVG .295 .263 OBP .344 .380 SLG .486 25 XBH 32 12 HR 14 44 RBI 49 107/16 K/BB 104/22 2 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings