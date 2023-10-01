On Sunday, Ty France (.421 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .251 with 32 doubles, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

France has had a hit in 95 of 157 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 41 times (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 157), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.4% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (61 of 157), with two or more runs 17 times (10.8%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 76 .261 AVG .242 .345 OBP .329 .415 SLG .322 26 XBH 18 9 HR 3 33 RBI 25 57/20 K/BB 60/22 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings