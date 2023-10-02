Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Ada County, Idaho this week.

Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Kuna High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 2

7:00 PM MT on October 2 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

TBD at Kuna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5

7:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Kuna, ID

Kuna, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Boise High School at Borah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5

7:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Senior High School at Rocky Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5

7:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bishop Kelly High School at Emmett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Emmett, ID

Emmett, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Timberline High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton Senior High School at Capital High School