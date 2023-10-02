Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Ada County, Idaho this week.
Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Kuna High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 2
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
TBD at Kuna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Kuna, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boise High School at Borah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Senior High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bishop Kelly High School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Emmett, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timberline High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Capital High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
