We have 2023 high school football action in Canyon County, Idaho this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Kuna High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 2

7:00 PM MT on October 2 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Melba Senior High School at Marsing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Marsing, ID

Marsing, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Nampa Christian High School at New Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: New Plymouth, ID

New Plymouth, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Rimrock Senior High School at Wilder High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Wilder, ID

Wilder, ID Conference: Western Idaho

Western Idaho How to Stream: Watch Here

McCall-Donnelly High School at Parma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Parma, ID

Parma, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Ridgevue High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton Senior High School at Capital High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Vallivue High School at Caldwell High School