Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Canyon County, Idaho this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Kuna High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 2
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Melba Senior High School at Marsing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Marsing, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa Christian High School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rimrock Senior High School at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Wilder, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCall-Donnelly High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Ridgevue High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Capital High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
