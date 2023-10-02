With the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) playing on October 2 at MetLife Stadium, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

Geno Smith vs. Daniel Jones Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Daniel Jones 3 Games Played 3 68.9% Completion % 64.9% 736 (245.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 562 (187.3) 4 Touchdowns 2 1 Interceptions 4 22 (7.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 107 (35.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Giants Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 30th in the NFL with 98 points given up (32.7 per game). They also rank 22nd in total yards allowed (1,085).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 17th in the league in passing yards allowed with 671 (223.7 per game).

Against the run, the Giants are struggling this season, with 414 rushing yards allowed (28th in NFL). They rank 29th with six rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New York ranks 28th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 48.7%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 17th (58.3%).

Seahawks Defensive Stats

